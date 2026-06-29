Ben Stokes’ farewell ends in disaster as New Zealand clinch historic England series

England’s difficult run in Test cricket continued as New Zealand completed a dominant series victory with an impressive win in the third and final Test at Trent Bridge. The visitors outplayed England in every department to clinch the series-deciding match by 160 runs, leaving the hosts searching for answers after another disappointing performance on home soil.

The defeat also brought an emotional end to Ben Stokes’ international career. England had hoped their captain would bow out with one final memorable victory, but New Zealand spoiled the occasion with a disciplined all-round display to secure a famous series triumph.

New Zealand dominate final Test to seal series

After setting England a challenging target of 373, New Zealand entered the final day firmly in control. England resumed on 103/4 but never managed to build the partnerships needed to threaten the chase.

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Earlier in the match, the Black Caps had posted 438 in their first innings before dismissing England for 354 to take an 84-run lead. They then declared their second innings at 288/9, leaving the hosts with a mountain to climb in the fourth innings.

England’s batting once again failed under pressure as they were bowled out for 212, handing New Zealand a comfortable 160-run victory and the Test series.

England’s batting collapse proves costly

England’s hopes had already suffered a major blow late on day four when several batters threw away their wickets with attacking shots despite the difficult chase.

Ben Stokes, playing the final match of his international career, managed a quickfire 30 off 20 balls before getting out. Jacob Bethell was dismissed without scoring, while Harry Brook’s entertaining 21 off just nine deliveries ended with another risky stroke. Ben Duckett also failed to convert his start after making 36.

Even New Zealand’s players appeared surprised by England’s aggressive approach, with stump microphones picking up their disbelief after Brook’s dismissal.

Nathan Smith and Santner shine with the ball

England’s slim hopes rested on Joe Root, but New Zealand quickly tightened their grip on the match on the final morning.

Nathan Smith, who finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 16 wickets, removed Emilio Gay before England suffered another huge setback when Joe Root was brilliantly run out by Henry Nicholls after scoring 18.

Jamie Smith tried to keep England alive with a fighting knock of 60 from 90 balls. Alongside Gus Atkinson, who occupied the crease for 70 deliveries while scoring 19, he added a stubborn 75-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

However, Mitchell Santner broke the stand by trapping Atkinson lbw just before lunch. After the interval, England’s resistance ended quickly as Jofra Archer edged behind, Josh Tongue was run out by Santner, and Jamie Smith eventually holed out in the deep to bring the match to an end.

Questions grow over England’s recent form

Although New Zealand suffered an injury scare when fast bowler Will O’Rourke hurt his hamstring during the morning session, it did little to affect their control of the contest.

The series win highlighted New Zealand’s consistency with both bat and ball, as well as their sharp fielding throughout the three Tests.

Stokes’s England farewell was a disappointing one, and continued a worrying run of form. The hosts have now lost seven of their last nine Test matches, a sequence that is likely to increase scrutiny over the team’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach as they look to rebuild ahead of future assignments.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 438 & 288/9 declared beat England 354 & 212 by 160 runs. Jamie Smith scored 60 for England, while Zakary Foulkes (3/52), Mitchell Santner (2/54) and Nathan Smith (2/64) starred with the ball for New Zealand.

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