England's cricket World Cup-winning hero Ben Stokes has sadly lost his father - Gerard Stokes, a former rugby league player and coach, after the latter lost a long battle with brain cancer. Stokes Sr, who died aged 65, fell ill on England's tour of South Africa last Christmas, spending five weeks in a hospital in Johannesburg before returning to New Zealand. Gerard had returned home to Christchurch with his wife Deborah, where he was living at the time of his death. <p></p> <p></p>His former club Workington Town released a statement which read: "It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away. <p></p> <p></p>"Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed. <p></p> <p></p>"Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too." <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, this year - Stokes left England's bio-secure bubble against Pakistan mid-series to spend time with his ailing father before returning to competitive action during this year's Indian Premier League in UAE. <p></p> <p></p>Speaking at the time, Ben said: "I didn't sleep for a week and my head wasn't really in it. Leaving [the team] was the right choice from a mental point of view." <p></p> <p></p>Stokes had paid tribute to his dad when he was in hospital in January, by celebrating his ninth Test century with a heartfelt gesture. <p></p> <p></p>And after completing his ton in Port Elizabeth, he did his trademark finger move, folding his middle finger in.