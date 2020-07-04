After a three-month break, due to the unfortunate coronavirus pandemic that brought all sporting events to a halt, cricket is set to resume as England host West Indies at Ageas Bowl, Southampton for the first Test. <p></p> <p></p>The hosts have already announced a 13-man squad for the Test and the side would be led by Ben Stokes in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root. Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and off-spinner Moeen Ali are set to miss the opening Test. <p></p> <p></p>This is a much-awaited Test as it will be the first time international cricket will resume in the post COVID-19 world. <p></p> <p></p>England will have a good pace battery going into the Test. They have Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">JUST IN: England have named a 13-man squad for the first Test against West Indies scheduled to start on 8 July at the Ageas Bowl. <a href="https://t.co/gJ58aZbC8c">pic.twitter.com/gJ58aZbC8c</a></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1279358255660220417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Squad:</strong> Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawly, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;