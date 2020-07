Ben Stokes-Led England Announce 13-Man Squad For 1st Test vs West Indies, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali Miss O

After a three-month break, due to the unfortunate coronavirus pandemic that brought all sporting events to a halt, cricket is set to resume as England host West Indies at Ageas Bowl, Southampton for the first Test.

The hosts have already announced a 13-man squad for the Test and the side would be led by Ben Stokes in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root. Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and off-spinner Moeen Ali are set to miss the opening Test.

This is a much-awaited Test as it will be the first time international cricket will resume in the post COVID-19 world.

England will have a good pace battery going into the Test. They have Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

JUST IN: England have named a 13-man squad for the first Test against West Indies scheduled to start on 8 July at the Ageas Bowl. pic.twitter.com/gJ58aZbC8c ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2020

Squad: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawly, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood