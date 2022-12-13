Multan: Under the aggressive leadership of Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England have given a new template for other teams to revive the dying Test cricket. England have a clear strategy in Test matches, they’ll be ultra-aggressive and play entertaining cricket rather than settling for a tame draw. The new template can be a massive boost to revive the lost magic of Test cricket, especially on dull wickets of the subcontinent.

England arrived in Pakistan as underdogs but reaped the benefits of their new baz-ball approach by winning the first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Multan respectively. They batted at a strike rate of over 6, a rarity in Test matches, and then declared at a score within the reach of Pakistan in Rawalpindi, setting them in the trap and picking up a brilliant 74 run win.

In the second match in Multan, they followed the same baz-ball approach and picked up a win by 26 runs. Harry Brook scored a century in the second innings of the Multan Test to help England set a target of 355 runs. The hundred proved pivotal in the end as Pakistan came very close to winning the game.

Meanwhile, Stokes was high in praise of Harry brook, who was adjudged the player of the match and compared him to India stalwart Virat Kohli. “Harry had the summer he had last year and had all the big ups before he made his debut at the end of the summer. To come here and put in that performance again is just phenomenal. He is one of those rare players where you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful anywhere. Massive shout but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple it works everywhere,” Stokes said while speaking to Sky Sports.