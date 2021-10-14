Delhi: Good news for cricket fans around the world! England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes has resumed training for the first time since taking an indefinite break from cricket due to mental health concerns. Stokes has been out of action since July, with the all-rounder taking an indefinite break from the sport to prioritise his mental health. Later, he also recuperated from a finger injury which he sustained during IPL 2021 in April.

The 30-year-old took to his official Instagram account to share a mini video clip of his latest activity where he can be seen wielding the bat in the indoor nets. In the video, fans can see Stokes playing some delightful strokes. He shared the following post and captioned it:

“It’s casual clothes training on a Thursday Generally my first ball back and this is what happened. Then a bit of making sure I don’t break my toe. Then eventually hit a nice one. Great to be back hitting balls.”

Stokes recently underwent a second surgery on his finger and his recovery certainly seems to be going well.

Earlier this week, Stokes revealed that he had been able to hold a bat properly for the first time in six months.

Stokes will return when he is ready: Eng Coach

England’s head coach Chris Silverwood has left the door open for Stokes to return in time for the Ashes. In a virtual conference, Silverwood spoke about Stokes’ competitive cricket return.

“I’m gonna go back to my old answer. I’m seriously not going to put any pressure on Ben whatsoever. Ben will come back when he is ready, he’ll give me a call. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to make plans when necessary. But first and foremost, my first intent is to make sure he’s okay from a well-being point of view when he is back to perform.”

Stokes last played for England during the three-match ODI series against Pakistan in July. He played his last international match in Birmingham before taking an indefinite break from the sport.