England allrounder Ben Stokes has made a hilarious admission that his teammates apply women’s deodorants as part of their pre-game routine. Stokes revealed that he himself prefers pomegranate one, calling it top-drawer while claiming that each member of the squad prefers the feminine fragrance.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on a tour of India with the England cricket team, made the revelation during an interview with talkSPORT. “It smells better. The pomegranate one it’s top drawer,” said Stokes who was the man-of-the-tournament in the ICC World Cup 2019 for playing an intrinsic role in England’s triumph.

The Englishman though added he’s not the only one with a bent towards the feminine aroma. When he was further probed by the hosts as to who else apart from him applies the women’s deodorant, Stokes replied, “the whole squad.”

Meanwhile, Stokes was at the receiving end of a warning during the 2nd ODI between India and England in Pune. During the fourth over of the India innings, he accidentally ended up applying saliva on the cricket ball which is a breach of the new ICC rules made as part of preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma warned England stand-in captain Jos Buttler about the breach. Another such offense during the contest would result in a penalty of five runs.

This is the second time during the ongoing tour that Stokes has breached the protocols. During the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, he was found guilty of a similar offense and thus warned promptly.

England have already lost a four-match Test series 3-1 and five-match T20I series 3-2 on their three-legged tour of India. They will hope to return home on a positive note by clinching the ODI series which they currently trail 0-1.