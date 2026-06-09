Ben Stokes to be removed as captain? Harry Brook Emerge as top contender to replace him!

England test cricket team is in trouble right now. Captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson have been accused of breaching team protocol after the first test match against New Zealand.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Tuesday that both players were present at a nightclub following the match. The board has begun a formal investigation against players for violation of protocol. The incident has still not been disclosed and what protocol has been violated.

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If found guilty of breaching protocol, both players can be banned from the second test, scheduled to begin on 17th June at The Ovals in London.

Gus Atkinson was hailed as the star player for the first match. He took seven wickets and played a crucial part in England’s 115-run victory over New Zealand at Lord’s. England now lead the series at 1-0.

England Cricket Board has made no decision regarding the incident. The squad for the second test is expected to be announced soon. The board has also informed the cricket regulator about the incident and will update soon.

Harry Brooks to be next captain?

Ben Stokes’ time as the captain might come to an end. But this could be a new dawn for Harry Brooks. He is being considered the top contender for the post. This could be the first time Harry led a team. Brook is also not to controversy; He was fined 30,000 pounds and was given a warning for his future conduct. After a physical altercation in Wellington October last year.