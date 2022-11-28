Karachi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that he will be donating his match fee earned in the Test series against Pakistan to the Pakistan flood appeal. England are in Pakistan for a three-match T20I series. This is England’s first Test tour to Pakistan in 17 years. The team played a seven-match T20I series in the country ahead of the World Cup as well and won the series 4-3. Stokes confirmed the development on Twitter.

I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal ?? pic.twitter.com/BgvY0VQ2GG

Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2022

“It is great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this historic series. To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be there is special,” said Stokes in his statement.

“The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had significant impact on the country and the people,” he added.

“The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it’s only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan flood appeal.”

“Hopefully this donation can go towards the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding,” he wrote.

England squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.