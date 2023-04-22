Ben Stokes To Remain Out Of Action For One More Week, Confirms CSK Head Coach Fleming

Stephen Fleming confirmed that England all-rounder Ben Stokes has suffered an injury setback and will be out for a week.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sit at the No. 3 position in IPL 2023 points table with eight points from six matches played so far. They have same number of points as table toppers Rajasthan Royals and LSG have due they occupy the top-two spots due to better net run rate than the Men in Yellow. The four-time winners beat SRH by 7 wickets on Friday to continue good run on the field but off the field, there is no end to CSK's troubles. Already missing the services of Deepak Chahar and Sisanda Magala due to injury, CSK will now be without Ben Stokes for one more week after CSK head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that the 31-year-old star cricketer has suffered another injury set back and will remain out for one more week.

Stokes, who is out of action since CSK's second game against LSG was expected to make comeback against SRH but didn't feature and so when CSK head coach Fleming was asked about Stokes, he provided an update by saying Stokes has sufferd an injury and will stay out of the tournament for next week.

"Ben Stokes has suffered an injury set back and will be out for a week," Fleming said in the post-match press conference after CSK beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets on April 21. "Stokes, just a setback, I'm not gonna go into it, but it's not major. It's just he's close. He's working really hard to get right, can't fault that at all. So, he just needs a little bit luck."

MS Dhoni Injury Update Apart from Stokes, CSK skipper MS Dhoni is also dealing with knee injury and was seen limping as well after team's game against Rajasthan Royals last week but according to the Kiwi legend Dhoni is fine and is managing his injury well.