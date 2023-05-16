Advertisement

Ben Stokes To Return Home After CSK vs DC Match To Prepare For Ashes

Ben Stokes won't take part for CSK if they reach the playoffs as he will be heading back home following the CSK vs DC match.

Updated: May 16, 2023 11:21 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Star all-rounder Ben Stokes will return home following CSK's final league game against Delhi Capitals to prepare for the Ashes. Stokes was bought by CSK for a whopping 16.25 crores, but couldn't play much owing to injury. Stokes featured in just two matches, scoring 7 and 8 and bowling just one over where he leaked 18 runs.

The Ashes gets underway on June 16 and Stokes wants to give himself enough time to prepare for the high-profile series against Australia. Ahead of the series, Australia are also set to play a one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's from June 1. Stokes is keen on playing the role of the fourth seamer for England and thus wants to give himself enough time for recovery from the knee injury.

CSK's Campaign In Jeopardy After Loss To KKR

Meanwhile, CSK suffered a big blow to their playoff chances as they conceded a defeat against KKR in their last game. The loss has made CSK's final league game against Delhi Capitals a must win for the MS Dhoni-led side. If CSK fail to win the final game, they will be stuck on 15 points and with Gujarat Titans already qualifying and MI, RCB, LSG still in the hunt for the playoffs, CSK could well be out of the playoff race despite playing so well in the season. If RCB win all their games and MI or LSG win all matches, CSK won't be able to make it to the playoffs.

