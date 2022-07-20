Ben Stokes Wins Hearts With A Beautiful Reply To Virat Kohli’s Comment On His Retirement Post: Read

Manchester: England veteran Ben Stokes retired from ODI cricket following England’s crushing defeat against South Africa in the first ODI. Ahead of the game, Ben Stokes had announced that he will retire from ODI cricket after the 1st ODI as he is not physically fit to play all three formats of the game. As soon as Stokes made the announcement, wishes started pouring in for the all-rounder. India skipper Virat Kohli also posted a heartfelt note for Stokes.

“You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect,” Kohli commented on Stokes’ Instagram post on Monday.

Ahead of the game, Nasser Hussain asked Ben Stokes about Virat Kohli’s comment on his Instagram post to which the all-rounder said that Kohli is one of the most competitive guys and he is lucky enough to play against him.

“Yeah, Virat’s gonna go down as one of the greatest ever players to have ever played the game in all three formats,” said Ben Stokes ahead of the 1st ODI.

“He’s a phenomenal player. I have absolutely loved it every time I have played against him. The energy and the commitment that he gives it on the field is something that I’ve admired even before I started playing against him. When you play against guys like that, you understand what the game means not only to you but for others who are lucky enough to play it. I’m sure we’re gonna have some more battles on the field,” Stokes added.

Meanwhile, Stokes didn’t have a great outing in his final ODI as South Africa defeated England by 62 runs. The visitors posted a mammoth 333-5 in their 50 overs, courtesy of a century by Rassie van der Dussen. England in reply were bowled out for 271. Stokes could only manage 5 runs with the bat while he conceded 44 runs in 5 overs while bowling.