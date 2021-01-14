BEN vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips For Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Group B Match

BEN vs HYD Dream11 Tips And Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Bengal vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BEN vs HYD at Eden Gardens, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, two cricketing powerhouses – Bengal and Hyderabad will take on each other. Bengal have started their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy journey exactly on a positive note as they outplayed Odisha in the first game. In the second match, they went on to beat Jharkhand in their next game. The third hurdle that lies in front of them is a team that has looked shaky in this competition Hyderabad. Hyderabad suffered a shock defeat against Assam. However, Tanmay Agarwal’s men won their last game against Odisha but their performance was far from convincing.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Hyderabad and Bengal will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Cuttack.

BEN vs HYD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami (VC)

Batters Manoj Tiwary, Vivek Singh (C), Himalay Agarwal, Tanmay Agarwal

All-Rounders Kartikeya Kak, T Ravi Teja, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers Ishan Porel, Tanay Thyagarajan, Akash Deep

BEN vs HYD Probable Playing XIs

Bengal: Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar (C), Mukesh Kumar, Suvankar Bal, Shreevats Goswami, Vivek Singh, Ishan Porel, Writtick Chowdhury, Kaif Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep.

Hyderabad: Ganesh Satish (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Rushabh Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Lalit M Yadav, Atharva Taide, Nachiket Bhute.

BEN vs HYD Squads

Bengal: Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Anustup Majumdar (C), Ravikant Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ritwik Chowdhury, Prayas Barman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Kazi Saifi, Kaif Ahmed, Suvankar Bal.

Hyderabad: Bavanaka Sandeep, Kolla Sumanth (wk), Chama V Milind, Tanmay Agarwal (C), Himalay Agarwal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ajay Dev Goud, Tilak Varma, Kartikeya Kak, Mickil Jaiswal, Yudhvir Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Prateek Reddy, Pragnay Reddy.

