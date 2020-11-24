Bengal T20 Challenge LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

Cricket is marking its return to the hallowed Eden Gardens with the Bengal T20 Challenge to be played between November 24 to December 9. A total of 33 matches will be played during the tournament including 30 league matches followed by two semifinals and a final.

The semi-finals will be played on December 8th, while the final will be played on December 9th.

A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Kalighat Club, Town Club, Tapan Memorial and Calcutta Customs Club.

Bengal T20 Challenge Live Streaming Details

On TV: Not Available

Live Streaming: FanCode

Bengal T20 Challenge Full Schedule

December 8 – Semifinals

December 9 – Final

Full Squads

East Bengal Club: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav and Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

Mohun Bagan Club: Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Town Club: MD. Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitimoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw and Naved Ahmed.

Kalighat Club: Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das and Prinan Dutta.

Tapan Memorial Club: Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi and Tarun Godara.

Calcutta Customs Club: Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar and Abhi Las Semwal.