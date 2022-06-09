First Time In History: Bengal Batters Break 129 Year Record Against Jharkhand In Ranji Trophy QF-1

New Delhi: Bengal is up against Jharkhand in the ongoing 1st Quarter Final of the Ranji Trophy. Bengal is in a very strong position after posting a daunting first inning score of 773-7 and reducing Jharkhand to 157-6 at the time of writing, trailing by a massive margin of 616 runs. Meanwhile, the match witnessed a rare incident as all of the top nine batters from Bengal went on to score more than 50 runs in their innings.

This is the first instance of the top nine batters scoring more than 50 runs in a first-class match in the history of the game. Previously, the top eight batters from Australia scored 50 or more runs in a match against Oxford and Cambridge Universities Past and Present team on their England tour in 1893. Australia went on to score 843 runs in the match. The record stood for 129 years before it was broken by the Bengal team.

Speaking about the Bengal innings, Sudip Gharami top-scored for Bengal with 186 runs. Anustup Majumdar was the second centurion of the innings and scored 117 runs. The scores of other batters are as followed – Abhishek Raman (61), Abhimanyu Easwaran (65), Manoj Tiwari (73), Abishek Porel (68), Shahbaz Ahmed (78), Sayan Mondal (53), Akash Deep (53).

After the end of the day’s play, Bengal batter Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter and hailed the team for their historic achievement. “The frame will go down as a piece of diamond in the folklore of Bengal as well as #RanjiTrophy cricket history! What a team, what an effort! Proud to be a part of it Joy Bangla!,” he wrote.