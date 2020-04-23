Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will turn 47 on Friday (April 24).

Right from the time he made debut against Pakistan on November 15, 1989 till his swansong at the Wankhede Stadium in 2013, the legend from Mumbai became an hypnotised a generation of Indian cricket fans becoming a demi-god. He went on to smash several batting records as he retired and continues to be cricket’s most prolific run-getter in history.

Fans can relive some of iconic moments from international cricket on Star Sports from 11 am onwards. They can rewatch the 2003 India vs Pakistan World Cup match when Tendulkar tamed the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar.

It seems only yesterday, but it’s been 17 years since Tendulkar’s iconic 98 guided Team India to yet another victory over Pakistan at the Centurion on March 1, 2003. Pakistan captain Waqar Younis called it right at the toss on that fateful day and opted to bat. Bombastic opener Saeed Anwar’s scintillating century powered Pakistan to 273 for 7 which was a formidable target in those days.

Then came an epic chase where Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar opened the innings for Team India. After a few nervy moves, Tendulkar smashed Wasim Akram past cover for a boundary. What was special about that shot was Tendulkar’s footwork, a backfoot punch that was pure class.

Sehwag too got into the act and launched a few lusty blows before being dismissed for 21 off 14. Up came Mohammad Kaif, who turned out to be the perfect partner for Tendulkar. Despite suffering a bout of cramps, Tendulkar stitched a 100-run partnership, with Kaif scoring 31, as the duo put Team India in total control.

Tendulkar’s cramps became unbearable and Sehwag soon was called to be his runner, but it was short-lived as he ended up on 98 in what was a valiant innings decorated with 12 boundaries and a six. India won that match by 6 wickets and Tendulkar received his Man of the Match award.

They can also witness the historic match ( from 7 pm IST) when India captain Mohammad Azharuddin in 1994 promoted Tendulkar to open the innings along with Ajay Jadeja in an ODI against New Zealand.

It was in the 5th match of the series and Tendulkar opened as the regular opener Navjot Sidhu had a stiff neck. The rest, as they say, is history. Tendulkar took the Kiwi bowling attack comprising Danny Morrison and Chris Pringle to the cleaners, as he smashed 82 off 49 balls. His innings featured 15 fours and two sixes.

Team India won the match by 7 wickets with 160 balls to spare.