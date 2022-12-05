New Delhi: Are you mesmerized by the chiselled abs of Virat Kohli? Well, with proper nutrition and an intense workout you too can have a shredded core to flaunt. Nutrition is key and if your body fat percentage is below 10, you can easily get those ripped six-pack abs.

If you goal is just to get a strong core, compound exercises like deadlifts and squats will help you achieve the goal but people who want to have a shredded core area need to do a targeted abs workout. Here, in this article, we will give you a sample workout which you can follow to get a cover model-style six-pack abs.

The workout involves a mini-circuit, which means that you need to complete all exercises consecutively. The routene can be followed 2-3 times a week after the end of your regular workout.

1 – Dumbell Crunches Or Body Weight Crunch (10 reps, 10-sec rest) – Crunches are the best workout to get a strong core. If you a beginner, start without weight but if you have some history of lifting add a small weight. Lie flat on the mat and raise your torso, then lower it. Maintain tension in your upper abs throughout.

2 -Tuck And Crunch (15 reps, 10-sec rest) – Lie down with your hands on your head and legs raised with knees at a 90 angle. Simultaneously raise your torso and pull your knees towards your chest. Do not jerk and focus on hitting the abs.

3 – V Sit (12 reps, 10-sec rest) – Lie with your legs raised and parallel to the floor. Your arms should be straight by your sides, held off the floor. Keep your arms straight as you raise your torso and bring your legs in so that your knees touch the chest. Lower the chest slowly and complete the remaining reps.

4 – Finish the mid-section workout with 20 reps of crunch and then take a 90-second break. The following exercises will target the lower abs.

5 – Hanging Leg Raise – 10 reps, 10-sec rest) – Keep you legs straight and your knees and ankles touching. Keep them together as your use your lower abs to raise them, then lower them back. This is a great exercise to tone your lower abs which has most of the fat.

6 – Hanging Knee Raise Twist – (12 reps, 10-sec rest) – The starting position will be the same as the hanging leg raise. Twist your body and raise your knees to one side, then return to the starting position and then raise the knee to another side.

7 – Hanging Knee Raise (15 reps, 90-sec rest) – Start in a dead hang and pull your knees to focus on your lower abs. The next section with help you eliminate love handles and build a strong oblique.

8 – Decline Plank With Foot Touch (10 reps, 10-sec rest) – Get into a decline plank position with your core tight. Now lift one foot from the bench and move it to touch the floor on the other side. Return to the starting position and alternate sides.

9 – Seated Russian Twist ( 12 reps, 10-sec rest) – This will burn your side fat. Sit on the floor with your knees bent and heels on the ground. The torso should be at 45-degree angle to the floor. Now move from side to side. If possible, add a dumbell or small weight plate.

10 – Finish your workout with a normal plank till failure. Keep hips up, your glutes and core braced, and your head and neck relaxed. Hold the position for as long as possible.