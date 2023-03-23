Advertisement
BEV vs SAF Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European League T10, At Cartama Oval 10:00 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Bevern vs Sporting Alfas will take place at 09:30 PM IST
Start Time: March 23, Thursday, 10:00 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval
BEV vs SAF My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed, Noor Momand
Batters: Hakim Khaksar, Abdul Rashid
All-rounders: Greg Smith, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Garry Park, Jack Perman
Bowlers: Ashiqullah Said, Jake Sunderland, Paul Quinlan
BEV vs SAF Probable XI
Bevern: Noor Momand (wk), Hakim Khaksar, Saber Zakhil (c), Abdul Rashid, Mansoor Mahboob, Ashiqullah Said, Mohammad Noman, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Haroon Qaderi, Khaksar Azizullah, and Shokrullah Shirzad.
Sporting Alfas: Awais Ahmed (wk), Jack Perman, Greg Smith, Garry Park (c), Andrew Libby, Gary Crompton, Shakeel Hafiz, Paul Quinlan, Waqar Ashraf, Darren Walker, and Jake Sunderland.
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
COMMENTS