BEV vs SAF Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European League T10, At Cartama Oval 10:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Bevern vs Sporting Alfas will take place at 09:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 23, Thursday, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval

BEV vs SAF My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed, Noor Momand

Batters: Hakim Khaksar, Abdul Rashid

All-rounders: Greg Smith, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Garry Park, Jack Perman

Bowlers: Ashiqullah Said, Jake Sunderland, Paul Quinlan

BEV vs SAF Probable XI

Bevern: Noor Momand (wk), Hakim Khaksar, Saber Zakhil (c), Abdul Rashid, Mansoor Mahboob, Ashiqullah Said, Mohammad Noman, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Haroon Qaderi, Khaksar Azizullah, and Shokrullah Shirzad.

Sporting Alfas: Awais Ahmed (wk), Jack Perman, Greg Smith, Garry Park (c), Andrew Libby, Gary Crompton, Shakeel Hafiz, Paul Quinlan, Waqar Ashraf, Darren Walker, and Jake Sunderland.

