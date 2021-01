BGP vs LBP Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Nepal One Day Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Bagmati Province vs Lumbini Province at Mulpani Cricket Ground at 8:45 AM IST January 24 Sunday

BGP vs LBP Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Nepal One Day Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Pr

BGP vs LBP Dream11 Tips And Predictions Nepal One Day

Bagmati Province vs Lumbini Province Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal One Day – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BGP vs LBP at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another thrilling encounter of the Nepal One Day, Bagmati Province will take on Lumbini Province at the Mulpani Cricket Ground on terrific Sunday. The Nepal One Day BGP vs LBP match will start at 8:45 AM IST – January 24. Two of the most formidable teams – Bagmati Province vs Lumbini Province will battle it out to prove their supremacy in Group B. Bagmati Province, who haven’t put a foot wrong in this competition, have won all of their three games so far. Lumbini Province, who have had both ups and down, but certainly the former more often than the latter. After a defeat against Nepal Province Club, they came back in style when they absolutely thrashed the Sudur Paschim Province. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Nepal One Day Match 18 – BGP vs LBP:

TOSS: The Nepal One Day toss between Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province will take place at 8.15 AM (IST).

Time: 8:45 AM IST – January 24.

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground.

BGP vs LBP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Aadil Khan, Aakash Thapa

Batsmen Prithu Baskota (C), Saurav Khanal, Dev Khanal

All-rounders Krishna Karki, Bipin Acharya

Bowlers Ramnaresh Giri (VC), Nandan Yadav, Tilak Bhandari, Dipendra Rawat

BGP vs LBP Probable Playing XIs

Bagmati Province: Aakash Thapa, Gyanendra Malla, Gautam KC, Ishan Pandey, Tilak Bhandari, Ariyo Poudel, Prithu Baskota, Ramnaresh Giri, Dipesh Shrestha, Aadil Khan, Nandan Yadav.

Lumbini Province: Krishna Karki, Pranit Thapa Magar, Saurav Khanal, Sandeep Rajali, Rajbir Singh, Dipendra Rawat, Sandip Sunar, Bikram Bhusal, Anil Kharel, SS Thapa, Amit Tamang.

BGP vs LBP Squads

Bagmati Province: Aakash Thapa, Gyanendra Malla, Gautam KC, Ishan Pandey, Tilak Bhandari, Ariyo Poudel, Prithu Baskota, Ramnaresh Giri, Dipesh Shrestha, Aadil Khan, Nandan Yadav, Bibhatsu Thapa, Bipin Acharya.

Lumbini Province: Krishna Karki, Pranit Thapa Magar, Saurav Khanal, Sandeep Rajali, Rajbir Singh, Dipendra Rawat, Sandip Sunar, Bikram Bhusal, Anil Kharel, SS Thapa, Amit Tamang, Prakash KC, Jitendra Sahani, Dev Khanal.

