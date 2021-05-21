BGR vs DVE Vincy Premier League T10 Match 14: Captain, Vice-captain Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Arnos Vale Ground at 11 PM IST May 21 Thursday.

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BGR vs DVE, Vincy Premier League T10, Botanical Garden Rangers Dream11 Team Player List, Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, Online Cricket Tips BGR vs DVE Vincy Premier League T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vincy Premier League T10.

Botanical Gardens Rangers will take on Dark View Explorers in the 14th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Friday. Botanical Gardens Rangers have lost as many as four matches and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Vincy Premier League T10 points table. Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, have won three out of their four matches and are currently second in the standings. The reverse fixture saw the Rangers losing to the Explorers by 57 runs.

TOSS: The Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 toss between Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers will take place at 10:30 PM IST May 21

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

BGR vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Wayne Harper, Lindon James, Jaheil Walters, Romano Pierre, Mcleon Williams, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Kesrick Williams, Sealron Williams, Kimali Williams, Rayan Williams.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Shammon Hooper.

Probable Playing XIs

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams (C), Jordan Samuel, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (C & WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams.

Squads

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Mcleon Williams, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis and Michael Joseph.

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Lindon James (C & WK), Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Willaims, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

