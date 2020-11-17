BGR vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match November 17 Tuesday

BGR vs FCS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BGR vs FCS at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the 21st match of the Vincy Premier League T10, Botanical Gardens Rangers will lock horns with Fort Charlotte Strikers. Rangers are at the top of the pile with five wins, one defeat and one no result from their seven matches so far. Their opponents, Strikers, have yet to register a win after losing four of their six matches while two producing no results.

TOSS: The toss between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

BGR vs FCS My Dream11 Team

Kenneth Dember (captain), Sealroy Williams (vice-captain), Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Ray Jordan, Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Alex Samuel

BGR vs FCS Probable Playing XIs

Botanic Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick William

BGR vs FCS Full Squads

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Zemron Providence, Richie Richards, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel, Solomon Bascombe, Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Sylvan Spencer, Johnson Charles, Kimson Dalzell, Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Rickford Walker

