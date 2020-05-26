BGR vs FCS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Botanic Gardens Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BGR vs FCS at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

TOSS – The toss between Botanic Gardens Rangers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 9:30 PM (IST).

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

BGR vs FCS My Dream11 Team

Gidron Pope (captain), Kirton Lavia (vice-captain), Romel Currency, Renrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Kevin Abraham, Ray Jordan, Chelson Stowe, Casnel Morris

BGR vs FCS Squads

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Jahiel Walters, Olanzo Bellingy, Ronald Scott, Chelson Stowe, Keron Cottoy, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Renrick Williams, Kenroy Williams, Rasheed Frederick, Ray Jordan, Sylvan Spencer

