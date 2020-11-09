BGR vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match

BGR vs LSH Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BGR vs LSH at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: The sixth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played between Botanical Garden Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers.

TOSS: The Vincy Premier League T10 toss between Botanical Garden Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

TIME: 11 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

BGR vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Hyron Shallow (captain), Kavem Hodge (vice-captain), Kenneth Dember, Jeremy Haywood, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Emmanuel Stewart, Tilron Harry, Donwell Hector, Dillon Douglas

BGR vs LSH Probable Playing XIs

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Ray Charles, Casnel Morris, Romario Bibby.

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othniel Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Camus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry.

BGR vs LSH Full Squads

Botanical Garden Rangers: Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Solomon Bascombe, Richie Richards, Hyron Shallow, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Donwell Hector, Keron Cottoy

La Soufriere Hikers: Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunt, Benniton Stapleton, Kemron Strough, Tilron Harry, Nickey Antoine, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Othneil Lewis, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood

