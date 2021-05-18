Dream11 Team Prediction

BGR vs LSH Vincy Premier League T10 Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain – Botanical Gardens Rangers vs La Soufriere Strikers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Arnos Vale Ground at 9 PM IST May 18 Tuesday:

Botanical Gardens Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BGR vs LSH, Vincy Premier League T10, Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream 11 Team Player List, La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Botanical Gardens Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers T10 match, Cricket Tips BGR vs LSH Vincy Premier League T10, Online Cricket Tips Botanical Gardens Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers Vincy Premier League T10

Botanical Gardens Rangers will be up against La Soufriere Hikers in the seventh match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Tuesday. Botanical Gardens Rangers have lost their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, won their first two matches and are currently sitting at the top of the standings.

TOSS : The toss between La Soufriere Hikers and Botanic Garden Rangers will take place at 8:30 PM (IST)

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

BGR VS LSH My Dream11 Team

Wayne Harper, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Derson Maloney, Mcleon Williams, Keron Cottoy, Benniton Stapleton, Kesrick Williams, Kemron Strough, Kimali Williams, Donald Delpleche.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Salvan Browne.

Probable Playing XIs

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Keron Cottoy, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

La Soufriere Strikers

Derson Maloney (C), Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman (WK), Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Javid Harry.

Squads

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Mcleon Williams and Michael Joseph.

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK) and Salvan Browne.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BGR Dream11 Team/ LSH Dream11 Team/ Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction/ La Soufriere Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.