BGR vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 2020 Match 17: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 8 PM IST November 15 Sunday

BGR vs SPB Dream11 Tips And Predictions Vincy Premier League T10

Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BGR vs SPB at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In another thrilling encounter of the Vincy Premier League T10, Botanical Gardens Rangers will take on Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on super Sunday. The Vincy Premier League T10 BGR vs SPB match will start at 8 PM IST – November 15. Vincy Premier League – T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. This will be the second edition of the tournament that kick starts from November 8 and will continue until November 22. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Salt Pond Breakers, Dark View Explorers, Botanical Gardens Rangers, Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition’s first edition. In the top of the table clash, Botanical Gardens Rangers will take on Salt Pond Breakers in match no. 17 of the Vincy Premier League. Rangers have won four out of their five matches, and one match was washed out because of rain. They have consistently performed well with both bat & ball and thus they have earned their No.1 position in the points table with nine points to their name. On the other hand, Salt Pond Breakers are coming to this match on the back of their victory over Fort Charlotte Strikers by 36 runs. With three wins and two no results, they are at the second position in the points table with eight points.

TOSS: The Vincy Premier League T10 toss between Botanical Gardens Rangers and Salt Pond Breakers will take place at 7.30 PM (IST).

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

BGR vs SPB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen Donwell Hector, Hyron Shallow (VC), Leshawn Lewis

All-rounders Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Sunil Ambris (C)

Bowlers Zemron Providence, Kimali Williams, Delorn Johnson

BGR vs SPB Probable Playing XIs

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember (C), Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Zemron Providence, Richie Richards.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (C), Leshawn Lewis, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween (wk), Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre.

BGR vs SPB Squads

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Kenneth Dember, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BGR Dream11 Team/ SPB Dream11 Team/ Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Vincy Premier League T10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.