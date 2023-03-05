Bharat Arun Reveals What Umesh Yadav Would Do When Dropped From Indian Playing XI

Speaking on cricbuzz's show "Rise of New India", he revealed how the Indian team's selection decisions made Umesh think about what wrong he had done.

Every Indian cricketer always has one dream in mind and it is to be part of the National cricket team, which makes it a huge task to establish himself as a consistent player in the team.

Apart from fitness and performance, the "luck" factor also plays a significant role. Umesh Yadav has gone through that many times, despite appearing in more than 139 matches, and such situations often made him "angry" and "disappointed", reveals former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun.

"There are many instances when Umesh was disappointed not being part of the team, especially after doing very well. But I had a lot of explaining because he approached me and asked, 'Why have you dropped me? What wrong did I do?' It was a very tough call because there are only that many fast bowlers you could play in terms of what they had done and their form, especially when Shami, Bumrah and Ishant were the fast bowlers with Hardik Pandya to chip in as the fourth fast bowler back when he was playing Test cricket. Umesh was bowling beautifully but was consistently being dropped," told Arun.

He also recalled how the selection decisions left Umesh furious many times, making Umesh not speak to him for days but eventually return to him after realizing the affairs. Bharat hailed him as an excellent bowler and a "Perfect team man."

"Sometimes he would get so angry that he would not speak to me for a day, but then he would come to me and say I understand. Even when I speak to him, I say, 'If you are not angry, there is something wrong with you. If it doesn't happen, you are accepting things meekly.' Umesh was magnificent and a perfect team man you would want to have on your side." He added to his comments.