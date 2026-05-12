Bhuvneshwar Kumar BREAKS silence on India comeback after stunning IPL 2026 season with RCB

Bhuvneshwar Kumar India comeback: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is enjoying a brilliant IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but the experienced fast bowler says he is not thinking about making a comeback to the Indian team.

Despite strong performances this season and growing calls from former cricketers for his return, Bhuvneshwar made it clear that he no longer focuses on long-term goals in his career.

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The 36-year-old has been one of RCB’s most reliable bowlers this season, picking up 21 wickets and delivering consistently in both the powerplay and death overs. However, the swing specialist said discussions around an India comeback do not affect his mindset anymore.

Bhuvneshwar opens up on India comeback talks

Speaking in a video shared by RCB on X, Bhuvneshwar explained why he has stopped thinking too far ahead in his cricket journey.

“I don’t think about India’s comeback. It’s been many years that I’ve stopped setting long-term goals. Because whenever I’ve done that, it never worked for me,” Bhuvneshwar said.

Over the last few weeks, several former players and experts have backed the veteran pacer for a return to the national side after his impressive IPL performances. But Bhuvneshwar said he is satisfied with what he has achieved in his career so far.

“I’m happy that there are 200 matches, there are so many wickets, there’s powerplay, there’s death. I think it’s all reward for what I’ve done over the years. There have been good years and bad years,” he said.

The veteran also admitted that he may value these achievements more after retirement, but currently he treats them as part of his professional journey.

“Honestly, at this point of time, I don’t feel anything special. Of course, I’m lying if I say that it won’t happen in the future once I stop playing. I think these are all memories that will come in handy later. But at this point of time, I think it’s very normal for me,” he added.

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Close to two decades of discipline, progress, and even in the era of the Impact Player rule where bowlers are taken for runs, what makes Bhuvi one of the toughest bowlers to face -â€¦ pic.twitter.com/9ING9Ugae7 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 12, 2026

‘Swing was God-gifted’: Bhuvneshwar on his bowling journey

Looking back at his cricket career, Bhuvneshwar recalled his early days in domestic cricket with Uttar Pradesh and spoke about how natural swing became his biggest strength as a fast bowler.

“I think it was a natural swing. It was God-gifted. The basics are still the same – ball swing, smooth action, express pace, bounce. T20 cricket may have changed demands, but the art of fast bowling remains unchanged,” he said.

Known more for accuracy and movement rather than extreme pace, Bhuvneshwar said not being an express fast bowler actually helped him stay fit and manage his body better over the years.

“I’ve never been an express bowler, so I never got tired. I wasn’t in a hurry because I didn’t bowl fast. Not being express was a blessing in disguise for me,” he explained.

Bhuvneshwar explains his T20 bowling approach

The experienced pacer also shared his thoughts on bowling in different phases of a T20 innings and stressed the importance of keeping things simple under pressure.

“In the powerplay, I’m a swing bowler, and if the ball is moving, I go for wickets. Middle overs are completely different because the batters have a different mindset. At death, it is about confidence and execution. But no matter what phase it is, keep things simple, that’s always been my mantra,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar further revealed that stepping away from international cricket has allowed him to manage his workload more effectively and spend more time recovering after tournaments.

“Ever since I’ve stopped playing for the country, the best thing is that I get a lot of breaks after IPL. I play enough cricket to stay in touch, and I also get enough time to do other things,” he signed off.

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