Bhuvneshwar Kumar Creates Incredible Record in T20Is After Sublime Performance In Second Match Against England

Birmingham: India’s star fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been going through a fine form at the moment in international cricket, especially in T20Is. He wasn’t at his very best in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 this year and there were speculations about his place in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia. However, he has proved his critics wrong with sublime performances in the last few months against South Africa, Ireland and England. The Indian seamer took three wickets in the second game of the three-match series against England on Saturday and also created an incredible record in the process.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar cracked figures of 3/15 against England which helped India to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Riding on Jadeja’s innings (46 not out off 29), India posted a decent 170/8 in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first. Apart from Jadeja, Rohit Sharma (31 off 20) and Rishabh Pant (26 off 15) were the other main scorers for India.

Defending a challenging total, Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck with the first ball of the innings, getting the dangerous Jason Roy caught at slip. In his very next over, he took the big wicket of Jos Buttler through an under-edge, which Pant was sharp to spot and force India to go for the review. That was the fifth time Bhuvneshwar had Buttler’s number. England were never able to recover from the early blows and lost the match.

With this performance, Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first bowler to record over 500 dot balls in the powerplay in T20Is. The 32-year-old has bowled 502 dot balls across 65 innings. Caribbean spinner Samuel Badree (383) and Kiwi quick Tim Southee (368) are the next two bowlers on the list. Australia’s Mitchell Starc (354) and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara (324) occupy fourth and fifth place in the list, respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will hope to continue his good form in the third game of the series at the Trent Bridge on Sunday.