It came as a massive surprise when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not picked for the English tour as he would have been ideal in the overcast seamer-friendly condition in the UK. While all of us thought he may still be carrying a niggle and that is why he was not risked for the long tour, now, that does not seem to be the case. As per a report in TOI, the pacer is not interested in playing Test cricket anymore and wants to play in more T20 leagues.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar just does not want to play Test cricket anymore. That drive has gone missing. Those who have seen him from close insist he brought in a huge change in his work-drills a couple of seasons ago, doing away with heavy-weight training, falling to the lure of white-ball comfort and avoiding those hours of long spells that are so integral to red-ball cricket,” a source tracking the developments closely told TOI.

“To be honest, the selectors don’t even see Bhuvi hungry for 10 overs, forget Test cricket. It’s Team India’s loss no doubt, because if one bowler should have made it to England, it should have been him,” the source added.

In England, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played five Tests and picked up 19 wickets which include a sensational six for 82 at Lord’s in 2014.

This would come as a major setback for the BCCI as Bhuvneshwar Kumar was considered one of the best pacers in the country. It would be interesting to see if BCCI can convince Bhuvneshwar to play red-ball cricket.