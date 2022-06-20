Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals His Role In The Indian Cricket Team

Bengaluru: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to form in sublime fashion in the recently concluded series against South Africa. He was named ‘Player of the Series’ after plenty of good performances in the five-match series.

The Indian cricket team drew the T20I series 2-2 against South Africa after the fifth and final match got abandoned due to heavy rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, it didn’t stop Bhuvneshwar Kumar from getting the award.

The Indian pacer took six wickets in four matches with an impressive economy rate of 6.07. During the series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s average was 14.16, which proves his capability as a bowler in the T20Is.

After receiving the ‘Player of the Series’ award, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also revealed his role in the Indian team for all these years. He stated that his role hasn’t changed since he made his debut for Team India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar remarked, “When you get Man of the Series, it’s always a proud moment, and as a bowler in T20, it’s even better. I’m always focused on getting back stronger, whether it’s my bowling or my fitness. I’m playing for years now, my role has always been the same.”

He also added that helping the junior players has also been his goal. Bhuvneshwar Kumar said, “Bowl two in the powerplay, bowl two at the end. These things are always the same, but as a senior, I always think about helping the youngsters. I’ve been lucky that the captain has given me the full hand and said do what you want. In that regard, I’ve been blessed.”

The Indian pacer couldn’t do much in the final match of the series as it got abandoned due to heavy rain. Before rain finished the match, stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj, coming in for an injured Temba Bavuma, won the toss and forced India to bat. However, fans only got to see 16 minutes of play.