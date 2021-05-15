New Delhi: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Saturday took to Twitter to express his displeasure on reports doing the rounds that he is not willing to play Test matches anymore and is more interested in plying his trade in the shortest format of the game. “There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same.

Suggestion – please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”! ,” tweeted Bhuvneshwar.

Earlier in the day, there were several reports doing the rounds that the Indian bowler, known for his swing was not available for selection for the series against England and the World Test Championship final. Bhuvneshwar’s exclusion from the India squad selected to play the ICC World Test Championship and the England series came as a surprise to many. While there were speculations that the 31-year-old might not be fully fit owing to his not-so-great show in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), there were no official statements issued explaining his exclusion from all three formats of the game.

India are scheduled to play the World Test Championship final in June against New Zealand followed by a full-fledged series against England in August that includes five Test matches. The hosts would be looking to win the series and avenge their loss in India earlier in the year.

Virat Kohli will lead the side with Ajinkya Rahane as his deputy in England with the first Test scheduled to start on the 4th of August in Nottingham.