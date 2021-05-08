The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 20-member squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final, which would be followed by the five-match Test series versus England. The big surprise was the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the squad. The veteran pacer last played a Test back in 2018. He struggled with injuries and then the emergence of a new crop of fast bowlers meant he was not picked.

The BCCI rewarded young pacers like Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Arzan Nagwaswalla as Bhuvneshwar – who played 21 Tests and picked 63 wickets – did not find a spot. The Uttar Pradesh-born pacer recently played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the IPL.

Here is how fans reacted:

Pretty surprised there’s no room for Bhuvi in an enlarged squad for an England tour. Fitness issues yes, but then Ishant is not much different in recent times. I’d have added him, other than that very much expected. https://t.co/k3ypRFnGDR Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 7, 2021

Key pointers: Most shocking for me is no Bhuvneshwar Kumar in England Kuldeep Yadav dropped Hardik Pandya (as a pure batter) is difficult in Tests If Prithvi Shaw was dropped for one bad series, he should have been included now#WTCFinal #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/E1MwG028YP Yash Lahoti (@YvLahoti) May 7, 2021

So Kuldeep Yadav gets axed from India’s Test squad. Hmmm not too surprising given his ‘run’ over the past few months. Bigger surprise in Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s absence. Still not Test match fit or surplus for India’s Test requirements? #WTC #ENGvIND S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) May 7, 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be sorely missed in England. #ICCWorldTestChampionship Debasis Sen (@debasissen) May 7, 2021

Will forever feel sad of how we could never utilise Bhuvi in the test format, the guy’s injury ruined a very promising red ball career and a potential series win in England, 2018. Udit (@udit_buch) May 7, 2021

What seems to have surprised fans is the fact that being a swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar would have been best suited in overcast English conditions. Only time will tell if it was the right call by the BCCI also considering India plays five Tests against England.