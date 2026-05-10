IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Bhuvneshwar opens up about his four-wicket haul and strategy against Mumbai Indians batters, says…

Bhuvneshwar opens up about his four-wicket haul and strategy against Mumbai Indians batters, says…

Star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his game plan for Mumbai Indians batters after a four-wicket haul in IPL 2026. Read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 10, 2026, 11:02 PM IST

Published On May 10, 2026, 11:02 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 10, 2026, 11:02 PM IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his strategy against Mumbai Indians

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his strategy against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar credited careful planning and disciplined execution after his superb four-wicket spell helped restrict the Mumbai Indians to 166/7 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash in Raipur on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar, who removed Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma, finished with figures of 4/23 in four overs and once again proved decisive with the new ball on a surface that offered variable bounce and movement.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals RCB’s bowling plans after early breakthroughs

Reflecting on the conditions after the innings, the veteran seamer admitted the pitch remained difficult to read throughout the innings.

Honestly, it was a tricky wicket. It looks like you’re going to have a good time as a bowler. The next ball goes for a boundary. So yes, it was a tricky wicket, but we did well,” he said after the innings.

RCB opted to bowl first after winning the toss, and Bhuvneshwar immediately made an impact by dismissing Rickelton in the opening over before returning to remove Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession. Mumbai, who had raced to 22 in the second over through Rohit’s aggressive strokeplay against Josh Hazlewood, suddenly found themselves in deep trouble at 28/3.

Bhuvneshwar revealed that the team had discussed specific strategies before the game and was pleased with how accurately they were carried out on the field, as he said, “We had a few plans going into the match. Before the match, we planned a few things, and we executed them really well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals plan behind Rohit Sharma’s dismissal

The experienced pacer also opened up on the thinking behind Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, explaining how he anticipated the MI opener’s intent to attack by stepping out of the crease.

I was thinking that I was being proactive. I was thinking Rohit might step out, the way he played for me in the past. So I thought that he might step out and bowl that ball,” he stated.

Rohit eventually edged a cleverly disguised knuckleball behind after a brisk 22-run knock, while Suryakumar Yadav departed for a first-ball duck after edging to Virat Kohli at slip.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar backs RCB batters despite tricky Raipur pitch

Speaking about his approach against Suryakumar, Bhuvneshwar said simplicity proved effective on a surface where hard lengths created uncertainty for batters. “And again, SKY was new in the crease. I wanted to bowl the normal length ball, and that worked.”

Asked whether the hard length was the ideal delivery on the Raipur pitch, Bhuvneshwar agreed the conditions made that approach particularly effective. He said, “Probably yes, if it’s working for you, then it’s the best ball for sure. But you know, the way the wicket behaved, I think length ball is the best ball to bowl today.

Despite the challenging nature of the surface, Bhuvneshwar expressed confidence in RCBâ€™s batting line-up ahead of the chase and pointed towards dew potentially easing conditions later in the evening.

It was a tricky wicket, but the advantage we might have is that there’s going to be dew from the first ball. The batsmen who timed the ball batted well then, rather than those who tried to muscle the ball. I think that’s going to be the key for us. I’m backing my batsmen to chase this down,” he mentioned.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

IPL 2026: Urvil Patel’s dominant batting performance helps CSK defeat LSG by 5 wickets

IPL 2026: Urvil Patel’s dominant batting performance helps CSK defeat LSG by 5 wickets
RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets

RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Mumbai Indians by 2 wickets
Urvil Patel joins Yashasvi Jaiswal as he becomes the player with fastest fifty in IPL

Urvil Patel joins Yashasvi Jaiswal as he becomes the player with fastest fifty in IPL
Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…

Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…

Latest News

Bhuvneshwar Kuma shares his strategy against Mumbai Indians batters after a four-wicket haul

Chennai Super Kings defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets

RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Match no. 54 live updates and scorecard

Urvil Patel becomes the player with fastest fifty in IPL

Star Delhi Capitals player KL Rahul creates history in IPL 2026

Josh Inglis impressive knock led him and LSG to major feats

Editor's Pick

Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…

Good news for Delhi Capitals ahead of clash against Punjab Kings as KL Rahul creates history, becomes…
Josh Inglis’ El Clasico innings against Chennai Super Kings scripts two big records in IPL 2026

Josh Inglis’ El Clasico innings against Chennai Super Kings scripts two big records in IPL 2026
CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 highlihts: Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets!

CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 highlihts: Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets!
IPL 2026: Anil Kumble identifies Gujarat Titans’ two biggest match winners after dominant win vs RR

IPL 2026: Anil Kumble identifies Gujarat Titans’ two biggest match winners after dominant win vs RR
IPL 2026 Double Header: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK take on Rishabh Pant’s LSG, Rajat Patidar’s RCB face Suryakumar Yadav’s MI

IPL 2026 Double Header: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK take on Rishabh Pant’s LSG, Rajat Patidar’s RCB face Suryakumar Yadav’s MI
IPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans strengthen playoff hopes with huge win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

IPL 2026 Points Table: Gujarat Titans strengthen playoff hopes with huge win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur