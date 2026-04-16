Big achievement for Virat Kohli in IPL as he surpasses players like KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, becomes…

In the match no. 23 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where Rajat Patidar’s side defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli shines with the bat against Lucknow Super Giants

During the match, all the eyes were on star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and one of the finest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, who is known for brilliant batting performance and impressive knocks. Virat came straight after his ankle injury in the clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. However, RCB defeated their well-known rivals by 18 runs.

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Let’s discuss Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli played a brilliant innings against Lucknow Super Giants, despite facing fitness concerns. Virat played some impressive shots and showcased that any injury won’t affect his form. Kohli scored 49 runs off 34 balls, including six fours and one six and batted at a strike rate of 144.

Virat Kohli creates a record in IPL history

Not only this, Virat Kohli achieved some brilliant records in the clash against LSG. Kohli smashed a one six in the match. But that one six helped him to achieve a great feat as he became the Indian opener with the most sixes in the IPL history. Kohli surpassed some great names, like KL Rahul, who smashed 184 sixes. Rohit Sharma (148), Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill hold the fourth and fifth position on the list. Now, Virat Kohli is the Indian opener with the maximum sixes in IPL history (185).

If we discuss about the overall list, Virat Kohli holds the third position. He is behind Chris Gayle, who smashed 326 sixes and David Warner with (210).

Virat Kohli opens up on injury update

After the match, Virat Kohli also opened up about his injury update, “I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well.“

“The pitch slowed down considerably and I just wanted to probably keep going in the same manner. But, yeah, in the end, should have probably finished that one off as well,” he added.