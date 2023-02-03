Big Bash 2023: A Total Of 55000 Spectators Expected To Attend The Final

New Delhi: The stage is set for the final of the KFC Big Bash League 2022 23. A huge 55,000 spectators are set to attend the game; doing so will beat the Scorchers' previous record of 52,960 in a semifinal against the Hobart Hurricanes, which was their first ever match at Optus Stadium. The Perth Scorchers will take on the Brisbane Heat at Optus Stadium in Perth.

The Heat defeated the Sydney Sixers in a close playoff game yesterday to advance to the finals. The Perth Scorchers finished at the top of the table in the league games, winning 11 out of the 14 games that they played.

Perth Scorchers captain Ashton Turner quoted, "Having won it already and the elation that comes with winning a title, I think that is motivation enough to try and replicate the experience."

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat captain Jimmy Pierson also expressed his thoughts on the upcoming final. Pierson shared, "Most of us won't play in front of a crowd that big ever again." "We are going to enjoy the moment whether they are with us or against us."

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Josh Brown

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt (injured), Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis (replacing Laurie Evans, first seven matches only), Adam Lyth , Stephen Eskinazi, Hamish McKenzie