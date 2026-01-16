Bad news for Afghanistan as star player ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, his name is…

Afghanistan suffer a big setback as star pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 and West Indies T20I series due to injury.

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out for T20 World Cup 2026

Afghanistan have suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, with star pacer Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of the three-match T20I series against West Indies and the World Cup as well. The fast bowler is reportedly set to undergo surgery later this month.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board is yet to announce a replacement for Naveen. However, mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar, batsman Ejaz Ahmadzai and fast bowler Zia-ur-Rahman Sharifi have been named as reserve players for the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Naveen-ul-Haq injury timeline

Details of Naveen’s injury have not been officially disclosed. The setback is significant for the pacer, who last represented Afghanistan in December 2024. He went on to feature in the SA20 2025 and later in Major League Cricket.

Naveen missed the 2025 Asia Cup due to a shoulder injury before returning to competitive action in the ILT20 where he played for Mumbai Indians Emirates. That tournament turned out to be his last appearance, as he was expected to return for the West Indies T20I series and the T20 World Cup before being ruled out.

Naveen-ul-Haq career numbers

Naveen-ul-Haq has played 48 T20I, taking 67 wickets. In ODIs, he has taken 22 wickets in 15 ODI matches. Overall, he has played 223 T20 matches and claimed 271 wickets.

Rashid Khan leaves SA20, to lead Afghanistan vs West Indies

Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has left the SA20 2026 midway through the tournament to join national duty, where he will lead the team in the three-match T20I series against West Indies.

Kieron Pollard has been named as Rashid’s replacement for the remainder of the SA20 season with Mumbai Indians Cape Town. The defending champions have struggled this season, managing just two wins from eight matches.

TRENDING NOW

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has also left the Paarl Royals camp to join the Afghanistan national team. However, Pollard is unlikely to captain the team this season. The team will announce a new captain to replace Rashid Khan on Friday.