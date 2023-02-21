Big Blow For AUS! David Warner Ruled Out Of Last Two Test Matches Against India
He is expected to return to India for the three-match ODI series at the end of March.
New Delhi: Australia's star player David Warner has ruled out from the remainder two Test matches against India. Warner was substituted out of the second Test at Delhi as well due to his elbow fracture. He will head home to Sydney to recover but he is expected to return to India for the three-match ODI series at the end of March.
