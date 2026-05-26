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  • Big blow for Australia! Mitchell Marsh ruled out due to… as Josh Inglis takes over captaincy for Pakistan ODIs

Big blow for Australia! Mitchell Marsh ruled out due to… as Josh Inglis takes over captaincy for Pakistan ODIs

Big setback for Australia before Pakistan ODIs! Mitchell Marsh is out and a surprise captaincy change has now shaken up the touring squad.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 26, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

Published On May 26, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 26, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

Mitchell Marsh ruled out

Mitchell Marsh ruled out

Australia will head into their upcoming ODI series against Pakistan with yet another captaincy change, as wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been handed the responsibility of leading the side for the three-match series starting on Saturday.

The Australian team is already without several senior players because of IPL commitments and workload management, and now the squad will travel with a fresh leadership setup once again.

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Josh Inglis to captain Australia against Pakistan

Josh Inglis will captain Australia in the ODI series after Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the tour. Inglis had earlier led Australia during the 2024 series against Pakistan when several first-choice players were unavailable.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Playoffs: Dates, venues, teams and full knockout fixtures confirmed

Cricket Australia officially confirmed the development on Monday.

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ODI Series against Pakistan with an ankle injury. Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will lead the Australian side in Pakistan in Marsh’s absence.

Mitchell Marsh returns home after IPL 2026

Marsh picked up the injury during the IPL 2026 season while representing Lucknow Super Giants. The all-rounder had already missed LSG’s final match of the tournament and has now returned to Perth for further medical assessment.

Cricket Australia added that Marsh will continue treatment in Australia before a decision is taken on his availability for the Bangladesh tour.

Marsh, who missed the final match of Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL season, will remain in Perth for further assessment and treatment until further notice. His availability for the white-ball tour of Bangladesh will be determined in due course.”

Australia missing several senior stars for Pakistan series

Australia will not have many of their regular senior players for the Pakistan and Bangladesh white-ball tours.

Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood are still involved in the IPL 2026 playoffs, while Mitchell Starc has also been rested after Delhi Capitals’ campaign ended. As a result, Australia will head into the series with a relatively inexperienced squad.

This also means Josh Inglis will effectively become Australia’s fourth-choice captain for the series.

Pakistan vs Australia ODI series schedule

Australia and Pakistan will play a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi and Lahore before Australia travel to Bangladesh for another limited-overs assignment.

ODI Schedule

  • First ODI: May 30 – Rawalpindi
  • Second ODI: June 2 – Lahore
  • Third ODI: June 4 – Lahore

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs

Josh Inglis (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa.

Also Read: Why did Arshdeep Singh delete almost all his Instagram posts after Punjab Kings playoff heartbreak?

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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