Big Blow for Australian team as star player Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026

Major setback for the Australian team as their star player Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

Josh Hazlewood

Australia suffered another injury blow as fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been officially ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting on Saturday in Sri Lanka and India, after failing to recover in time for the showpiece event.

Australian star Josh Hazlewood’s injury update

Hazlewood suffered a hamstring injury in the final Sheffield Shield game before the start of the Ashes. He was initially sidelined from the England series due to a hamstring strain, later developed an Achilles problem during his recovery.

Having not played a match since injuring his hamstring in the Sheffield Shield on November 12, Hazlewood was initially named in the World Cup squad despite him remaining in Sydney when the group assembled in Sri Lanka this week.

But just five days before Australia’s opening match against Ireland in Colombo on February 11, national selector Tony Dodemaide said the 35-year-old is still some time away from regaining full fitness.

Aussie star Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup

”We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage but the latest indications (are) he is still some time away. Trying to accelerate his program will carry too much of a risk,” Dodemaide said.

Australia will not name a replacement immediately, with selectors opting to reassess based on conditions and requirements as the tournament progresses. ”We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games so will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time.” Dodemaide added.

Josh Hazlewood’s T20I achievements and records

Hazlewood has a formidable T20 record despite not playing a match in the format for nearly four years, from March 2016 to January 2020. He helped Australia to their only T20 World Cup title, in the UAE in 2021, taking 3 for 16 in the final against New Zealand.

He has taken 133 wickets at 20.44 with an economy rate of 7.57. Of the 75 quick bowlers to have sent down at least 2000 deliveries between January 2020 and the end of last year. His average is the second best (behind India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah), and his economy ranks him eighth.

With IANS Inputs.