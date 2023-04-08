Advertisement

Big Blow For CSK! Ben Stokes Set To Miss IPL 2023 Match Against Mumbai Indians - Reports

CSK all set to continue their winning run against the Mumbai Indians in a highly-anticipated clash.

Updated: April 8, 2023 11:31 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The four-time 5 champion Chennai Super Kings will face five-time winners Mumbai Indians in Match No. 12 of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 8.

Star Indian all rounder Ben Stokes is unlikely to play for the IPL game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday evening in Mumbai.

According to reports in Indian Express, Stokes suffered pain in his heel post practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday and has been advised ten days of rest.

The CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali was asked if he sees his England team-mate Stokes as a potential candidate to replace MS Dhoni as CSK's future captain.

"He's really enjoying himself. CSK is the type of franchise where you come here and you do tend to enjoy yourself and really love playing for this franchise. He's settled in really well. He's a big part of the team with his experience," Ali said.

MS Dhoni's Super Kings, the franchise had a mixed start to their campaign as they have lost and won one game each in the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians did not have the best of starts to their IPL 2023 campaign, coming up short against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Regardless of their poor start, MI have a decent roster, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma due for big scores with the bat.

MI vs CSK Match Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Saturday, April 8, 7:30 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt&wk), Sisanda Magala/Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Kumar Karthikeya/Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

 

 

Big Blow For CSK! Ben Stokes Set To Miss IPL 2023 Match Against Mumbai Indians - Reports
