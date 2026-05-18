Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Chennai 18/0 (1.3) Run Rate: (Current: 12.00) Sanju Samson (W) 15 * (7) 2x4, 1x6 Ruturaj Gaikwad (C) 2 (2) 0x4, 0x6 Praful Hinge (0.2-0-1-0) * Nitish Kumar Reddy (1-0-17-0)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: The match no. 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

However, former Indian player and star Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, MS Dhoni is still not playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the final match of CSK at Chepauk in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had won the toss and decided to bat first. Here’s what Ruturaj Gaikwad said after the toss, “We are looking to bat first. Well, it’s nothing complicated, it’s just simple for us. Take it one game at a time, look to win this one, look to start well, look to assess the conditions well and put your best foot forward. (Asking about the pressure in this game) Well, nothing, not as such, it’s just that we have to respect conditions and choose what’s the best for the conditions. And yes, I think batting first looks good here now. (Is MS here?)Â He’s still here, but he’s not fit enough to play this game.Â Hopefully we win this one and you’ll have a low in the last game. We got just one change.Â Akeal comes in for Gurjapneet.”

Also Read: CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson in high-stakes playoff battle at Chepauk

Here’s what Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, Pat Cummins said after the toss, â€œYeah, it’s the tragedy now for us to hopefully qualify. Yeah, we’ve had about a six-day break, so ready to go. Yeah, that’s right. You know, it’s T20 cricket, IPL, you’ve got to kind of buy into a certain style, even if it doesn’t work every night and I think our guys have done that really well. But that’s your strength. You’ve got to back your ability. The mood’s been great. We know the way we play is probably not going to work every single game, but it’s going to be exciting. So, we think it’s our best style, so we’ll just keep leaning into that aggressiveness. We would have probably had a bowl, but who knows, so not too upset. (Team for today) Same as the last game.“

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Chennai Super KingsÂ (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson

Also Read: ‘My last T20 will be in…’: MS Dhoni watch intensifies before CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 clash