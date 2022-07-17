Big Blow For India In Series Decider, Jasprit Bumrah Not In Playing XI

Manchester: India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the series decided against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Bumrah has niggle and India didn’t wish to take chance in the final ODI and decided to go without his services for the final ODI. With the series on the line for both teams, this comes as a big blow for India’s chances of winning the series.

“Rohit Sharma: We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a good track and won’t change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learning from the last game and hopefully will rectify the mistakes. We have bowled well in the limited overs leg, the T20 series as well. Hopefully we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle and we don’t want to risk him, so Siraj comes in,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

England went with an unchanged side and would be looking to make the most of the conditions while batting first. “We would have looked to bat. It is a little muggy and there might be some swing early on, but will get good for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. Lots of positives, we scrapped with the bat to get a defendable total in the last game. We are going with the same team,” said Jos Buttler after losing the toss.