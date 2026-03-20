Big blow for Dhoni’s CSK as star pacer ruled out due to… ahead of IPL 2026, his name is…

Massive blow for CSK! Australian pacer Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026 days before opener, leaving Dhoni's side with a major bowling crisis.

MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings have suffered a major setback just days before the start of IPL 2026. Their key Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the entire tournament because of a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old right-arm pacer was bought by the five-time champions for Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. His absence leaves a big gap in CSK’s bowling attack, especially in the death overs.

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“It is a big blow for us. Ellis is a crucial bowler, especially in the death overs. We are looking at replacements,” CSK CEO KS Viswanthan told Sportstar on Thursday.

Tough season for CSK in IPL 2025

CSK had a very poor run last season. They lost 10 out of their 14 matches and finished at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of IPL 2026, the team made some big changes. The most important move was trading all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to bring in wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

With MS Dhoni still playing at 44, CSK will be hoping to win a record-extending sixth IPL title.

Dhoni’s form in IPL 2025

Dhoni had an average season in 2025. He scored 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17. His highest score was 30 not out.

He even captained CSK for some matches after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured.

Bright spots and new signings

The emergence of young hard-hitting players like Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, and Urvil Patel was a positive sign for CSK last season.

Before IPL 2026, the team made two record-breaking buys: UP all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma, each for Rs 14.20 crore. They became the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

CSK’s IPL 2026 opening match

CSK will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati.

CSK retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Sanju Samson (traded from RR), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton

CSK players purchased: Akeal Hosein (Rs 2 crore), Prashant Veer (Rs 14.20 crore), Kartik Sharma (Rs 14.20 crore), Matthew Short (Rs 1.5 crore), Aman Khan (Rs 40 lakh), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 75 lakh), Matt Henry (Rs 2 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.2 crore), Zak Foulkes (Rs 75 lakh)