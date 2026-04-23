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Big blow for Pakistan! THIS star faces ban in middle of PSL 2026, name will shock you

Mohammad Nawaz positive test, faces anti-doping probe after T20 World Cup 2026

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Apr 23, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

Published On Apr 23, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 23, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Nawaz

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has found himself in the middle of an anti-doping issue after a reported positive test for a banned recreational substance during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

ICC asks PCB to investigate

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to carry out a full investigation into the matter. The ICC wants to follow proper procedure but also finish the process quickly. The final decision will depend on how much of the substance was found and the exact situation around it.

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What the anti-doping expert said

According to a report by The News, Dr Waqar Ahmad, founder chairman of the Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan, explained the rules clearly.

There is no punishment for the use of recreational substances outside competition,” he explained. “However, if such substances are detected during competition, the athlete may face consequences ranging from a simple reprimand to a suspension of up to six months.”

He added that “Each case is judged on its merits. Education, intent, and rehabilitation all play a role in determining the outcome.”

Why PCB is handling the probe

Since Mohammad Nawaz is currently in Pakistan, the ICC has handed over the investigation to the PCB for practical reasons.

The PCB’s medical panel has already finished its probe and sent the report to the ICC. The ICC will now take the final call because the incident happened during an ICC event.

It is a time-consuming and resource-intensive exercise for ICC committee members to travel and conduct inquiries locally,” Dr Waqar noted.

Therefore, the subordinate body is entrusted to carry out a thorough probe and submit its findings to the game’s governing body for final adjudication.”

Possible defence for Nawaz

Common recreational substances that come up in such cases include cannabis, cocaine, and MDMA. Nawaz is expected to explain how the substance got into his system – whether it was by mistake, through medicine, or some other way.

There is also a chance that medication he took during rehabilitation before the T20 World Cup 2026 could be part of his explanation.

Surrey deal falls through

Nawaz was supposed to play for Surrey County Cricket Club in the upcoming T20 Blast after getting a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PCB. However, the deal has now been cancelled and he will not be joining the club this summer.

Nawaz still playing in PSL

Even with the investigation going on, Nawaz has continued playing in the Pakistan Super League for Multan Sultans. In a recent match, he bowled three wicketless overs in their six-wicket win over Rawalpindi in Karachi.

The result of the investigation will be very important for Nawaz’s future in international cricket. If he is found guilty of breaking anti-doping rules, he could face a suspension or other punishment.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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