Big blow for Rishabh Pant! LSG skipper slapped with Rs 1200000 fine despite comfortable win against CSK

Rishabh Pant had reasons to smile after Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on Friday night, but the LSG captain also ended up paying the price for his team’s slow over-rate during the match.

LSG registered a comfortable seven-wicket win at the Ekana Stadium, though the IPL later confirmed that the side failed to finish its overs on time during the contest.

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Rishabh Pant fined after LSG win over CSK

Pant was fined INR 12 lakh under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to minimum over-rate offences during matches.

Since this was LSG’s first over-rate offence of the IPL 2026 season, the punishment was limited to a fine for the captain, with no additional sanctions imposed on the team.

The IPL later confirmed the penalty in an official statement.

“Rishabh Pant, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 59 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 lakhs,” the release read.

LSG still walked away with important victory

Even with the fine, it turned out to be a positive evening overall for Lucknow Super Giants, who produced one of their better performances of the season to defeat Chennai Super Kings.

A strong innings from Mitchell Marsh helped LSG comfortably chase the target and dent CSK’s playoff hopes in the process.

The result may not change LSG’s position in the tournament because they are already out of the playoff race, but the win still gave the home fans something to celebrate.

Pant had already addressed tactical decisions after match

Pant’s night had already attracted attention because of the decisions around LSG’s batting order during the chase. The wicketkeeper-batter did not come in at his regular No. 4 position, which led to questions after the game.

Speaking after the match, Pant said he was ready to bat but explained that the team management wanted to give chances to players who had not played regularly this season.

He added that several discussions had taken place within the group before the final decision was made.

IPL rules keep captain responsible for over-rate

Under IPL regulations, the captain is held responsible if a team fails to maintain the required over-rate during a match.

For a first offence, the punishment is usually a monetary fine. Repeated violations during the same season can lead to heavier fines and even suspensions for captains.

Because this was LSG’s first slow over-rate offence of IPL 2026, Pant escaped with only a fine and no further disciplinary action was announced by the league.

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