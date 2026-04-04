Big blow for SRH as Pat Cummins leaves IPL 2026 camp, returns to Australia for…

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins leaves IPL 2026 camp and returns to Australia for a scheduled back scan.

Pat Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has left the team camp and returned to Australia during the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

According to reports, Cummins has gone home for a scheduled final scan on his injured back, which will be conducted under the supervision of Cricket Australia. He left India after SRH’s previous match. If cleared by Cricket Australia, he is expected to rejoin the team around April 17.

Cummins’ plan for IPL 2026

Before the start of the season, Cummins had said he planned to play the second half of IPL 2026 and the final, provided there were no setbacks.

“If nothing goes wrong, I will play the second half of the IPL, along with the final,” he had said.

He was even seen bowling in a training session before SRH’s opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28.

Long layoff due to injury

Pat Cummins has not played competitive cricket for a while. His last match was the third Test of the Ashes series in December, where he suffered back pain. He also missed the 2026 T20 World Cup because of the same issue.

In his absence, Ishan Malinga and David Payne have been SRH’s main overseas pacers. The team’s next match is on Sunday at home against Lucknow Super Giants.

SRH’s performance so far

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played two matches in IPL 2026 so far. They lost the first game to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but won the second against Kolkata Knight Riders. They currently sit in sixth place on the points table.

Pat Cummins’ return to Australia for a back scan is a blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the early stages of IPL 2026. The star all-rounder is expected to miss a few more matches, but SRH will hope he returns fit for the second half of the season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2026

SRH squad:Â Ishan Kishan (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma(vc), Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Omkar Tarmale, Krunal Pandya, Prafull Hinge, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Jack Edwards, Pat Cummins