Big blow for SRH: Pat Cummins punished by BCCI after heavy defeat to Gujarat Titans

Pat Cummins fined: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side’s heavy defeat against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 on Tuesday.

The penalty added to a disappointing evening for SRH, who not only suffered an 82-run loss in Ahmedabad but also registered the lowest total in the franchise’s IPL history.

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The IPL confirmed that Cummins was fined Rs 12 lakh after SRH failed to complete their overs within the required time during Match 56 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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“Pat Cummins, Captain, Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 56 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs,” the league released a statement.

Slow over-rate penalties becoming common in IPL

Slow over-rate offences have become increasingly frequent in recent IPL seasons, with several captains facing fines for similar breaches.

Players like Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane have also been penalised previously for failing to complete overs on time.

Cummins, who took charge of SRH this season, now joins the growing list of captains punished under the IPL’s over-rate rules.

SRH batting collapses in Ahmedabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad endured a nightmare outing with the bat while chasing 169 against Gujarat Titans.

The visitors never recovered after early wickets and were eventually bowled out for just 86 in 14.5 overs. The defeat became SRH’s biggest loss by runs in IPL history.

Their previous worst defeat came against Kolkata Knight Riders last season when they lost by 80 runs while chasing 201.

SRH register lowest IPL total in franchise history

The collapse against Gujarat Titans also saw SRH record their lowest-ever total in IPL history.

Their previous lowest score was 96 against Mumbai Indians in 2019 at Hyderabad. This time, SRH were dismissed for just 86, highlighting the extent of their struggles on a difficult Ahmedabad surface.

It was also the first time since 2024 that SRH failed to chase down a target below 200 in the IPL.

Cummins wants SRH to bounce back quickly

Despite the crushing defeat, Cummins urged his players to move on quickly and focus on the remaining matches of the season.

“This happens in T20 cricket. We (now) go to venues we know well, so we take confidence from that. We won five or six (matches) and that gives a bit of breathing room, so going back to what got us those wins and putting this behind quickly,” he added.

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