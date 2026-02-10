Big blow for Team India ahead of Namibia clash, THIS star player has been…

Abhishek Sharma, who has reportedly not travelled to New Delhi for India’s second Group A match against Namibia on Thursday.

Indian cricket team

Team India have been plagued by illness and fitness issues since the very start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai last week. After star pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed the tournament opener due to fever, a fresh worry has emerged with world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma now in doubt. Reports indicate that the explosive opener has not travelled to New Delhi for India’s second Group A match against Namibia, scheduled for Thursday.

