Big blow for Team India as Star player ruled out of T20 series against New Zealand, his name is…

This is a fresh setback for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20 series against New Zealand due to a side strain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Wednesday.

Sundar injury sustained during first ODI

Washington Sundar picked up the injury while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand. He felt discomfort in his left lower rib area, which later forced him out of the remainder of the ODI series. Following medical assessments, it was determined that Sundar would not recover in time for the T20I leg of the tour.

According to PTI, BCCI official said: “Washington Sundar has been ruled out from T20 series vs NZ due to side strain.”

Misses five-match T20I series vs NZ

The India vs New Zealand T20 series is scheduled to begin on January 21 in Nagpur, but Sundar will not be available for selection in any of the five matches.

His absence leaves India short of a reliable spin-bowling all-rounder, especially with the team fine-tuning combinations ahead of the global tournament.

T20 World Cup participation in doubt

Washington Sundarâ€™s injury has also raised concerns over his availability for the T20 World Cup 2026. With the tournament starting in early February, his recovery timeline will be closely monitored by the team management and selectors.

Sundar has been a key white-ball player for India, valued for his economical bowling and ability to contribute with the bat in the lower order.

Tilak Varma also ruled out of initial T20Is vs NZ

In another blow to India, Tilak Varma has also been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. The left-handed batter is recovering from a groin injury that required surgery.

The Indian team management is expected to announce replacements or squad adjustments in the coming days.