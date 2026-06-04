Big blow for Team India! Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to…

India’s plans for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan have been hit by a setback after one of their most experienced batters was reportedly ruled out of the series with injury. The series was supposed to mark the return of multiple senior players following IPL 2026 and was seen as an important step in India’s long-term plans in the 50-over format.

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Virat Kohli has reportedly been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after suffering a hamstring injury.

The veteran batter was expected to return to international cricket after a successful IPL campaign, but the injury has now put those plans on hold.

“He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury,” a BCCI source was told PTI.

The ODI series is scheduled to begin on June 13 in Dharamsala and Kohli’s absence will surely be a big blow for the Indian team and cricket fans alike.

Kohli finished IPL 2026 in style

The injury comes just days after Kohli played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 title-winning run.

The former India captain produced a match-winning half-century in the final against Gujarat Titans and once again showed why he remains one of the most reliable batters in world cricket.

Kohli finished the season as RCB’s leading run-scorer, accumulating 675 runs from 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84. He was the fourth-highest run getter of the tournament and one of the primary reasons behind RCB’s successful title defence.

ODI cricket still Kohli’s best format

Even after stepping away from T20Is and Test cricket, Kohli continued his ODI dominance in 2025.

At a time when discussions about his future were gathering pace, the batting star responded with performances on the field. He finished as India’s leading run-scorer in ODIs during the year, scoring 651 runs in 13 innings at an average of 65.10.

His impressive run included four centuries, three fifties, a successful Champions Trophy campaign and a Player of the Series award against South Africa. He also returned to the No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in four years.

Kohli strengthened his World Cup credentials

Despite his strong performances, there has been no official confirmation regarding his place in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Last season’s Vijay Hazare Trophy also contributed to Kohli’s reputation. He scored 208 runs in only two matches, including a stunning 131 against Andhra and a fifty against Gujarat.

During the tournament, he also became the fastest batter in history to reach 16,000 List A runs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Rohit Sharma’s fitness also under watch

India’s selectors are also keeping a close eye on Rohit Sharma’s fitness ahead of the Afghanistan series.

The Indian captain was included in the squad subject to fitness after dealing with a hamstring issue during IPL 2026. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had clarified at the time of squad announcement that Rohit’s availability would depend on his recovery.

With Kohli already set to miss the series and uncertainty surrounding Rohit’s fitness, the spotlight could now shift towards India’s younger batters as the team prepares for the ODI assignment against Afghanistan.