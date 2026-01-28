Big blow for UP Warriorz as Phoebe Litchfield is injured, THIS star player will replace her

Big blow for UP Warriorz as their star player Phoebe Litchfield is injured. Take a look and find out her replacement.

Phoebe litchfield

UP Warriorz have suffered a major blow in the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2026 (WPL) as their top scorer Phoebe Litchfield has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Amy Jones will replace Phoebe Litchfield

The Warriorz have named Amy Jones as Litchfield’s replacement for the remainder of the season. The English wicketkeeper-batter was acquired at a price of Rs 50 lakh.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Litchfield’s performance for UP Warrioz

Litchfield, playing her first WPL season, impressed with her hitting and strike rotation throughout the innings. The young Australian star scored 243 runs in just six matches at a strike rate of 157. She hit two half-centuries and hammered 30 fours and 10 sixes during her stay in the league.

Litchfield is currently placed third in the Orange Cap leaderboard, just behind Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has 319 runs, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 260 runs so far.

Official confirmation on Phoebe Litchfield’s injury replacement

“UP Warriorz (UPW) picked Amy Jones as an injury replacement for Phoebe Litchfield for the remainder of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 243 runs in six matches in the ongoing WPL 2026, has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury,” the WPL said in a release.

“Amy Jones, the wicketkeeper-batter from England, has featured in 125 T20Is and has 1,666 T20I runs against her name. Jones will join UPW for INR 50 lakh,” it added.

“Big hits, bigger energy. Thank you for the memories, Phoebe. Can’t wait to see you again,” Warriorz shared on X.

UP Warriorz’s performance in WPL 2026

The Warriorz are currently struggling in the ongoing WPL, as they are placed at the bottom of the points table. Meg Lanning-led side managed to secure two wins in the six games they played so far.

TRENDING NOW

Warriorz will next face table toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday. The team will end their league-stage campaign on February 1 with a match against the Delhi Capitals.

With IANS Inputs.